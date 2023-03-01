Bismah Maroof quits as Pakistan Women's team skipper

Bismah Maroof addresses a press conference in Karachi. — PCB/file

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi Wednesday accepted Pakistan Women's Cricket team's skipper Bismah Maroof.

Najam Sethi, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that he has accepted Bismah's resignation, stating that she wants to make way for younger colleagues.



Sethi added that she will remain available as a regular player for Pakistan and "bring laurels for her country".

Under Bismah's leadership, Pakistan won 27 out of 62 T20Is while losing 32. Pakistan won 16 out of 34 ODI matches under Bisma's captaincy.

Bismah plays as an all-rounder, batting left-handed and bowling right-arm leg break. In June 2022, she became the highest run-scorer for the Pakistani women's cricket team in both ODI and T20I formats.

In her 17-year-long career so far, she has scored 3110 runs in 124 ODIs and 2658 runs in 132 T20Is.