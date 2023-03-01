 
sports
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Bismah Maroof quits as Pakistan Women's team skipper

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Bismah Maroof addresses a press conference in Karachi. — PCB/file
Bismah Maroof addresses a press conference in Karachi. — PCB/file 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi Wednesday accepted Pakistan Women's Cricket team's skipper Bismah Maroof.

Najam Sethi, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that he has accepted Bismah's resignation, stating that she wants to make way for younger colleagues.

Sethi added that she will remain available as a regular player for Pakistan and "bring laurels for her country".

Under Bismah's leadership, Pakistan won 27 out of 62 T20Is while losing 32. Pakistan won 16 out of 34 ODI matches under Bisma's captaincy.

Bismah plays as an all-rounder, batting left-handed and bowling right-arm leg break. In June 2022, she became the highest run-scorer for the Pakistani women's cricket team in both ODI and T20I formats.

In her 17-year-long career so far, she has scored 3110 runs in 124 ODIs and 2658 runs in 132 T20Is.  

More From Sports:

The Hundred: List of Pakistan players who have signed up for season 3 draft

The Hundred: List of Pakistan players who have signed up for season 3 draft

Sania Mirza bags 'inspirational icon' award

Sania Mirza bags 'inspirational icon' award
PSL 2023: How have table toppers Lahore Qalandars fared so far?

PSL 2023: How have table toppers Lahore Qalandars fared so far?
PSL 2023: Muhammad Haris 'not satisfied' with his performance

PSL 2023: Muhammad Haris 'not satisfied' with his performance
WATCH: Haris Rauf's take on his send-off for Shadab

WATCH: Haris Rauf's take on his send-off for Shadab
Pakistan book spot in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan book spot in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
Wagner shines as New Zealand pull off miracle one-run win over England

Wagner shines as New Zealand pull off miracle one-run win over England
Messi, Putellas win The Best FIFA awards

Messi, Putellas win The Best FIFA awards

Rape-accused cricketer cleared to travel

Rape-accused cricketer cleared to travel
PSL 2023: What does Zainab Abbas think about working in IPL?

PSL 2023: What does Zainab Abbas think about working in IPL?

Qalandars rattle United's strong batting to register another victory

Qalandars rattle United's strong batting to register another victory
PSL 2023: James Vince bids adieu to PSL

PSL 2023: James Vince bids adieu to PSL