 
amazing
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Man with world's 'longest tongue' uses it to paint

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Stoeberls tongue is so long, according to the record book, that he can even lick his elbow. — Guinness World Records
Stoeberl's tongue is so long, according to the record book, that he can even lick his elbow. — Guinness World Records

A person who holds the Guinness World Record for having the world's longest tongue has said that painting is an odd way for him to use his extraordinary muscle.

Nick Stoeberl from the United States, who holds the title for the longest tongue (male) with a measurement of 10.1 cm (3.97 in), made a very unusual TV appearance and displayed his painting abilities, according to the Guinness World Records.

He appeared on the This Morning show with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during his first trip to the United Kingdom. Nick painted a live portrait of the hosts on the show while wrapping his record-breaking tongue in cling film as the chuckling hosts watched in bewilderment.

"I feel like I shouldn't be watching you do this, it feels very personal," the show's presenter joked. 

Stoeberl's tongue is so long, according to the record book, that he can even lick his elbow, which is apparently impossible for a human being to achieve.

"Nick’s record was verified after a medical professional took measurements of his tongue from the tip to the closed upper lip and signed a statement to prove how long it is," the GWR said on their website.

"He may have a very different style to Picasso, but Nick has made as much as $1,200 (£996.88) by selling his paintings."

GWR claims that Stoeberl goes by the name Lickasso when referring to his artwork.— Guinness World Records
GWR claims that Stoeberl goes by the name Lickasso when referring to his artwork.— Guinness World Records

Stoeberl revealed on the programme that he works for the US government but withheld his department. Also, he made fun of the fact that "I may or may not be the outcome of a government experiment like The Hulk. If I'm not cautious, I may turn green."

Stoeberl claimed that when he was younger and would churlishly shove his tongue out at people, that is when he first noticed it was longer than usual.

He may be heard remarking in an old YouTube video that while this oddity is amazing, it gets uncomfortable when people keep asking him to show them his long tongue.

The GWR claims that Stoeberl goes by the name Lickasso when referring to his artwork.

More From Amazing:

Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe

Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe
Qatari breaks Guinness world record for most matches attended at FIFA World Cup

Qatari breaks Guinness world record for most matches attended at FIFA World Cup
Want to buy dead bats? They are up for sale!

Want to buy dead bats? They are up for sale!
WATCH: Woman kisses Australian news reporter during live broadcast

WATCH: Woman kisses Australian news reporter during live broadcast
China gives paid 'marriage leave' to boost birth rate

China gives paid 'marriage leave' to boost birth rate
Girl who was born with '6cm tail' is now three years old

Girl who was born with '6cm tail' is now three years old
Man who lost 260kg in shocking weight loss journey

Man who lost 260kg in shocking weight loss journey
This Valentine's Day, name a cockroach after your ex

This Valentine's Day, name a cockroach after your ex
Perfect Valentine: Part of Croatia's heart-shaped island up for sale

Perfect Valentine: Part of Croatia's heart-shaped island up for sale
Japanese artist turns heads with freaky flesh-like accessories

Japanese artist turns heads with freaky flesh-like accessories
Girl wins $48m lottery in first attempt

Girl wins $48m lottery in first attempt
Guinness World Records: Meet Bobi, world's oldest dog ever

Guinness World Records: Meet Bobi, world's oldest dog ever