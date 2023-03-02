 
sports
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023: Wade optimistic about KK's qualification despite 5th loss

Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Matthew Wade addresses the media on March 1,2023 in Rawalpindi - PCB
Karachi Kings' aggressive opener Matthew Wade said that they still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 if they win all of their remaining games. 

Talking to the media about Karachi's loss to Peshawar Zalmi by 24 runs in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, Wade said they could not capitalise on the good starts they got while bowling as well as batting.

Wade said: "We have lost most of the games by minimal margins. Our run rate is probably keeping us in the tournament at the moment."

The left-hander added that they would get another opportunity in a few days. "We have to bounce back and win all the next three games. If we manage to win all remaining games, we will be in for the next round," he added.

Chasing 198 runs against the Zalmi, Wade gave his team a very good start by scoring 53 runs off 41 balls. Wade said he could have finished the game for the Kings.

After their fifth loss of the league stage, the Kings now stand in fifth position on the points table with four points in seven games. Their run rate of 0.565 keeps them in the hunt for the next round's spot. 

Peshawar beat Kings 

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 24 runs in the 17th fixture of the eighth edition of PSL at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a target of 198 runs, the Kings were restricted to 173-8 in 20 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi's power hitter Rovman Powell was named the player of the match for his blistering knock of 64 runs off just 34 balls. 


