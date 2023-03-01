PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss and put Peshawar Zalmi to bat

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam during the toss ahead of the second clash of the season at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 14, 2023. — PSL

In the 17th fixture of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today, Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl against Peshawar Zalmi.



At the moment, Kings are on the fourth spot on the points table with 4 points, having lost four of the six matches they have played during the tournament so far.

Zalmi, also with four points, rank at number five — having won two of the five matches they have played so far.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, James Fuller, Adam Rossington, Akif Javed, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram



Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

More to follow...