Steven Spielberg recalls moment he 'burst into tears' on set of 'The Fabelmans'

The Fabelmans creator Steven Spielberg recalled an emoitional moment of seeing Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as his parents on the set of the film.

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Academy Award-winning director reflected on the first day of production that turned into an emotionally difficult one.

Spielberg, 76, recalled the first time he saw Williams and Dano dressed up together as his parents on the sets of The Fabelmans.

“Mark Bridges (costume designer) came over to me and said, ‘I’ve got Paul and Michelle here in their hair and makeup and costumes,'” he said, while mentioning that he had seen the actors separately in their costumes but not together.

"I turned around and there was my father and mother, and I just burst into tears. Just like that, I didn’t even think about it, it just happened.”



"Michelle ran to me, hugged me. Paul came around the back of me – he’s really tall – hugged me around the shoulders and just held me."

He went on further, "I had given them [Williams and Dano] speeches long before the first day of shooting. I got all my tears out writing the scripts with Tony Kushner."

"I’m a professional. [I told them,] ‘Don’t worry about me. You don’t have to take care of me. My job is to take care of you and guide you to giving some great performances.’ And, it wasn’t to be," he added.

The Fabelmans is an Academy Award-nominated movie, which is based on Spielberg's upbringing as a budding filmmaker.

It depicts the story of a kid, who becomes film-obsessed after his parents take him to watch 'The Greatest Show on Earth'.

He falls in love with movies and having an encouraging mother by his sde he continues on and starts making his own movies at home.