An overview of new, upcoming WhatsApp updates, features

The representational image showing WhatsApp logo on a smart phone. — AFP/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps improving user experience by introducing new updates and features to the application for all its versions — android, iOS, and desktop.

If you missed out on the latest updates and features being introduced to the instant messaging app, this is the time to catch up.

Some of the features are still under development and not yet available to all testers or they may gradually roll out to users in the coming weeks while some are available to the beta testers.

If you are unable to use a certain feature, you need to for a future update of the app to access it.

Here is a wrap-up of the updates and new features.

Edit message

WhatsApp is introducing the ability to edit messages within 15 minutes after a user sends a message. This will allow users to fix any mistakes or add more information to the original message.

This feature is under development but is available for beta users via iOS 23.4.0.72 update.

"The company keeps working on the ability to edit messages by adding an 'unsupported message' when it is not compatible with your version of WhatsApp," said WaBetaInfo.



Search bar

Users can now easily filter the messaging app as a search bar is being released for the beta testers. iOS users can access it through the 23.4.0.73 update.

Newsletter



The messaging app is working on a private newsletter tool. It will be a "one-to-many tool for broadcasting information and they look like a new way to easily receive useful updates from people and groups like local officials, sports teams, or other organisations."

This will allow users to be able to choose "who they want to hear from and follow broadcasters of their choice right within WhatsApp."

Disappearing messages

WhatsApp is allowing users to keep their messages from disappearing as they can save those messages after they expire.

Profile icons



The instant messaging app is working on a feature regarding the profile icons within group chats. This feature is still under development and will be available in a future update.

High-quality photos

This is one of the most anticipated features of WhatsApp that would allow users to send photos in their original quality.

Users will have the option to either send the compressed photo if they wish to save storage, however, they can also send in the original quality.

Report status

The messaging app has brought another update for its users if they are bothered by something inappropriate or something that goes against WhatsApp's terms on a status update.

It will allow users to report any status update through this. Once you report a status update, this will be sent to the moderation team.

Schedule group calls

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to schedule calls, which will allow the group members to plan their schedules accordingly.

This feature is still under development and will be released in the future update of the Android app.