 
sports
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars one win away from playoffs

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Multan Sultans batter shoots a shot as Lahore Qalanadars wicketkeeper looks in during the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 13, 2023. — PSL
Multan Sultans batter shoots a shot as Lahore Qalanadars wicketkeeper looks in during the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 13, 2023. — PSL 

In a much-anticipated match, table-toppers Lahore Qalandars will play against Multan Sultans at their home ground, Gaddafi Stadium.

The defending champions will look to book their spot in the playoffs.

A win against Sultans will help Qalandars — who currently have 10 points after six games — qualify for the playoffs since Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators can no longer bag 12 points in the tournament even if they win their remaining matches.

On the other hand, Sultans will also have one foot in the playoffs if they win today as their points tally will increase to 10.

Speaking ahead of the match, Sultans' coach Andy Flower stressed the importance of using numbers-based data for analysis.

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars one win away from playoffs

“Data can get in the way, can slow people down, can create confusion, so how data is interpreted is very important. But how and when you use that information with the players is also vitally important. It can turn some players off and it can be motivational for others.

It can provide really interesting starting points to talk about cricket and also give black-and-white feedback to cricketers about how X, Y or Z might be happening and why it might be happening. Data has its place, but it's how it's used that's important,” Flower told ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Qalandars coach Aaqib Javed lauded his team’s world-class bowling attack, which has the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan.

“Bowling always wins you tournaments. Look at our 5-6 bowlers — I think nobody can ever have such an attack in franchise cricket. Even international teams don't have bowling attacks like this,” said Javed.

It must be noted that Qalandars won their last match against Gladiators by 17 runs, meanwhile Sultans suffered a 66-run defeat at the hands of Kings in their last outing.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk) and Shane Dadswell.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Carlos Brathwaite and IzharulHaq Naveed.

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bat against Multan Sultans

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bat against Multan Sultans
WATCH: How would you rate Azam Khan's version of 'Aadat'?

WATCH: How would you rate Azam Khan's version of 'Aadat'?
Gorgeous in green: Sania Mirza slays in recent pictures

Gorgeous in green: Sania Mirza slays in recent pictures
PSL 2023: Wasim Akram defends Amir's aggression on field

PSL 2023: Wasim Akram defends Amir's aggression on field
Tiger Woods to miss Players Championship next week

Tiger Woods to miss Players Championship next week
PSL 2023: Can Karachi Kings qualify for playoffs?

PSL 2023: Can Karachi Kings qualify for playoffs?
Ardie Savea apologises for controversial throat-slitting gesture

Ardie Savea apologises for controversial throat-slitting gesture

Adam Rossington sheds light on Karachi Kings' loss to Islamabad United

Adam Rossington sheds light on Karachi Kings' loss to Islamabad United
PSL 2023: Foreign players set to be roped in for women exhibition matches

PSL 2023: Foreign players set to be roped in for women exhibition matches
What is Erin Holland doing in Lahore?

What is Erin Holland doing in Lahore?
Achraf Hakimi: PSG player ‘charged with rape’

Achraf Hakimi: PSG player ‘charged with rape’
PSL 2023: Islamabad United triumph over Karachi Kings

PSL 2023: Islamabad United triumph over Karachi Kings