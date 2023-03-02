 
Quetta Gladiators win toss, put Lahore Qalandars to bat first

Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Afridi (left) and Quetta Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators Thursday won the toss and have asked Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars to bat first in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League happening at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Qalandars are currently at the top of the points table while the Gladiators have the lowest number of matches won.

Qalandars have played five matches and have only lost one, while the Gladiators have lost four out of the five matches played so far.

More to follow...

