Saturday Mar 04 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez on cloud nine as star bags award

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/georginagio
Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez is on cloud nine after her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo — who has been on a roll ever since he joined Al Nassr Football Club — bagged an award.

The Spanish influencer shared his achievement on her Instagram story. The picture showed Ronaldo holding the trophy, with heart emojis all over the image — depicting Rodriguez's excitement.

The screenshot of Georgina Rodriguezs Instagram story. — Instagram/georginagio
Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for February and he hopes that his award is "the first of many" and that he was “proud” to play for Al-Nassr.

Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old footballer stated: “Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshn Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team”.

This was his first individual award at the Saudi League side.

The striker is playing a major role in his new team, who are top of the standings with 46 points, followed by closest challengers Al Ittihad with 44 points.

The Portuguese superstar finally found his feet at his new club in February — after a slow start in January — recording two assists alongside eight strikes. Ronaldo's efforts have helped cement Al-Nassr's place at the top of the table, and his performances were rewarded with the individual monthly prize, previously handed to Al-Hilal's Salem Al-Dawsari.

He also celebrated scoring his 500th career goal in his side's 0-4 win at Al Wehda this February, where he netted all four. The international footballer then provided his first two assists for his new club in a 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun, before rounding off the month with a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's 0-3 win away to Damac last Saturday.

