Sunday Mar 05 2023
Shraddha Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor in 'TJMM': 'I was very excited'

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to hit theatres on March 8

Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to make her first on-screen appearance with Ranbir Kapoor, shares her experience of working with him.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shraddha revealed that that she wanted to work with Ranbir. She also admired his phenomenal acting skills.

She also shared that she knew that the actor will be starring opposite her when director Luv Ranjan narrated the script.

The Ek Villain actor stated: "I have been wanting to work with Ranbir. I admire him so much as an actor. I think he is an absolutely brilliant actor. He has shown his versatility in so many different films and so I was very excited to work with him because I wanted to know what he is like on the set and what it is like (to be working with him). “

Kapoor also said that she really like Luv’s brand of cinema as the character in his films have memorable dialogues that connect with the audience.

Upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles is yet again another rom-com from Luv Ranjan’s brand. The film is set to release on March 8, 2023. 

