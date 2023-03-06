Idris Elba addresses James Bond casting rumors

Idris Elba has just broken his silence regarding the casting rumors James Bond.

The Golden Globes winner broke it all down during a heart-to-heart with The Guardian.

There he addressed Daniel Craig’s exit and even broke silence on whether he’d been handled the helm.

He started off by praising the work of his predecessors in James Bond films and admitted, “I love the Bond franchise,” and even though “I'm very close to the producers.”

“We were all kind of laughing about the rumors because they are just that.”

He even went on to clarify, “I can't speak for [the producers], but from my perspective, there's never been any sort of truth to any of it.”

While It's a compliment, and it's an honor — but it's not a truth,” he also added before signing off.

These clarifications follow a series of rumors which began once Craig announced his farewell from the role of 007.

The rumors came full circle when an email leaked containing conversations about the ‘next 007’.

The leak occurred back in 2014,a and included admissions from Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal, that claimed, “Idris should be the next Bond.”

Even the franchise’s lead producer Barbara Broccoli, confirmed the news last year and told Deadline's Crew Call podcast, that Elba has “been part of the conversation” from the start.

At the time, she said, “Well, we know Idris, I'm friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor.”

“You know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

“I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has kind of had its run and Daniel has been able to, well, we've all been able to, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines or anything. We just wanna live in the moment, the present.”

But, since then, Broccoli also admitted that no one’s been confirmed for the running because “There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time.”