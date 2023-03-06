 
'Sticker maker, report status': New, upcoming updates on WhatsApp

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. — Reuters
Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps improving user experience by introducing new updates and features to the application for all its versions — android, iOS, and desktop.

If you missed out on the latest updates and features being introduced to the instant messaging app, this is the time to catch up.

Some of the features are still under development and not yet available to all testers or they may gradually roll out to users in the coming weeks while some are available to the beta testers.

If you are unable to use a certain feature, you need to for a future update of the app to access it.

Here is a wrap-up of the updates and new features. 

Sticker maker tool 

A new feature is being introduced to WhatsApp for iOS 23.3.77 update. This will allow users to quickly create stickers after "extracting a subject right out of an image."

Call link

This new feature called call link is being introduced for the Windows beta version of the app. The update will allow users to generate a call link, send it to others who can join the group call by opening the link.  

Newsletters

The messaging app is working on a newsletter feature for the status tap. Through this feature, users will receive new updates that are introduced to the app. 

The feature will be available in the future version of the app. Moreover, these updates will be shown horizontally just like Instagram Stories. 

Split view

In its new update, WhatsApp introduced a new feature called "split view" for the tablet version of WhatsApp. 

This new feature optimises the interface for tablets, providing a better experience on a large screen. Users can use two different sections of the app on the tablet simultaneously.

Report status 

The application is launching the ability to report status updates in its new beta update. Users will be able to report status updates that they think to violate the "Terms of Service."

"The same update also offers to some users a permanent mute option within their message notification," said WaBetaInfo

File size

The app is releasing out a new in-app banner to announce the ability to share documents up to 2GB in size. 

Through the "document banner", users will now easily be able to share documents and files up to 2GB in size. 

Chat attachment menu

WhatsApp is also working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for a future update of the app. 

Mute calls 

This new feature allows users to put calls on silent from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre. 

With the growing issue of spam calls in recent years, this new feature might be able to reduce it. 

