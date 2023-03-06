 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

'Arrowverse' creator Marc Guggenheim slams DC: 'I really wasted my time'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Arrowverse creator Marc Guggenheim slams DC: I really wasted my time
'Arrowverse' creator Marc Guggenheim slams DC: 'I really wasted my time'

Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim criticised new DC head honchos for not taking him in the loop for the cinematic universe reboot.

According to his newsletter LegalDispatch, the DC producer aired his resentment on reports that DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran created a writers' room to form a new, unified DC Universe.

"Suffice it to say, I am not among that group. I'm not particularly surprised. In fact, I assumed that they would assemble some kind of brain trust to help facilitate what I assumed — hoped — would be a vision as ambitious as the DC Universe deserves," Guggenheim wrote. "But I'll be honest: I would have liked to have gotten at least a meeting."

The 52-year-old also added, "Not a job, mind you. A meeting. A conversation. A small recognition of what I'd tried to contribute to the grand tapestry that is the DC Universe. I'd only spent nine years toiling in that vineyard, after all.

Although working for DC had been creatively fulfilling, it involved a lot of adversity, challenges, and personal sacrifices — none of which seem to have accrued to any professional benefit. Simply put, the Arrowverse hasn't led to any other gigs, so it feels — at least on a career level — that I really wasted my time."

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate dispels cancer diagnosis, days after manager confirmed it

Andrew Tate dispels cancer diagnosis, days after manager confirmed it
Gerard Pique reportedly runs over paparazzo when asked about Shakira diss track

Gerard Pique reportedly runs over paparazzo when asked about Shakira diss track

Victoria, David Beckham feel Nicola Peltz’ dad has created ‘unnecessary drama’ with lawsuit

Victoria, David Beckham feel Nicola Peltz’ dad has created ‘unnecessary drama’ with lawsuit
Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’ full cast list revealed

Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’ full cast list revealed
'Star Trek: Discovery' to end with season 5 in 2024

'Star Trek: Discovery' to end with season 5 in 2024
Keanu Reeves regrets turning down ‘Wolverine’ role? Deets inside

Keanu Reeves regrets turning down ‘Wolverine’ role? Deets inside
King Charles desperately ‘wants’ Prince Harry at his coronation

King Charles desperately ‘wants’ Prince Harry at his coronation
Willem Dafoe talks being the only actor on the set of upcoming movie ‘Inside’

Willem Dafoe talks being the only actor on the set of upcoming movie ‘Inside’