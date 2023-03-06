WhatsApp to allow users to 'mute calls' from unknown numbers

The picture shows a person holding phone with WhatsApp logo on it. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new and much-anticipated feature that will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers.

The toggle will be located in the app settings and, once enabled, calls from unknown numbers are always silenced, but they will still be shown in the calls list and notification centre, WABetainfo reported.

Spam calls



The messaging app announced that the new feature will help users reduce spam calls significantly. In recent years, spam calls have become a growing problem with scammers and their unsolicited calls.

WhatsApp provides the option to block and report these callers and, thanks to this feature and users will finally avoid receiving calls from unknown numbers by muting them, which are often associated with spam calls.

The ability to silence unknown callers is a feature under development and it will be released in a future update of the app, revealed the WABetainfo.