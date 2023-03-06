PSL 2023: Who is behind Haris Rauf’s improvement?

Haris Rauf (left) and Babar Azam. — Twitter/@HarisRauf14

Pakistan's current frontline pacer and Lahore Qalandars batter Haris Rauf has recently given credit to the national side’s captain Babar Azam for his improved performance in white-ball cricket.

Speaking to a local publication, Rauf, who has improved his death bowling considerably since ICC T20 World Cup 2021, said Babar is the “biggest reason” behind his improvement.

"I strongly believe that the improvement in my performance is because of Babar Azam," said the right-handed pacer.

"We have played really good and exciting cricket in the last two years. In this period, we emerged as a good unit, especially in white-ball cricket, and the credit goes to our skipper Babar Azam, who trusted the abilities of players, which ultimately gave us confidence," he added.

Since 2021, Rauf has emerged as the frontline pacer in the Pakistan team. In the absence of the country's premium fast bowler in the T20 Asia Cup last year, Rauf led the team's pace battery from the front.

While talking about his bond with Shaheen, Rauf said the latter is also a great support to him.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi is a great support from the other end. We have a very strong bond, and it helps me to keep enhancing my bowling skills," he said.

Recalling the time when Shaheen wasn't fit to play for Pakistan, the Qalandars batter said: "Shaheen wasn't a part of the T20 Asia Cup and T20 series against England, so I was leading the bowling unit. I was extra responsible and managed my bowlers accordingly.

"It wasn’t easy to lead the bowling unit without him, but I was lucky enough that I took the advantage and learned this job from Shaheen," he mentioned.

Shaheen and Rauf are currently leading the pace battery of defending champions Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8. The two pacers share an excellent bond in the Qalandars' team who lifted their maiden PSL title last year under the captaincy of Shaheen.