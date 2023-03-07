PSL 2023: How can Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?

Quetta Gladiators´ Omair Bin Yousuf (L) and teammate Martin Guptill (R) run between the wicket as Karachi Kings´Aamer Yamin (C) watches on during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on March 6, 2023. — AFP

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are currently the bottom two teams on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight points table.

Kings are almost out of the tournament after their seventh loss against Gladiators while the door of qualification is not completely shut on Sarfaraz Ahmed's team yet.

But, for both teams to qualify for the playoffs now, the gods of fortune will have to heavily favour them as there is still a little chance.

Scenario for Karachi Kings

The scenario where the Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings can qualify for the playoffs is, if Peshawar Zalmi lose all the remaining games and Gladiators lose to Multan Sultans after beating Zalmi and the Kings beat Lahore Qalandars.



In this case, there will be three teams with six points and the decision will be on the net run rate (NRR).

Scenario for Quetta Gladiators

There are two scenarios where Gladiators can qualify for the playoffs.

Scenario 1

The first one is if the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators win both of their matches against Zalmi and Sultans and hope for Peshawar to lose all of their remaining matches.

If the Gladiators win both games and Zalmi win one more game, lose two other games then both teams will be tied with eight points.

Scenario 2

If Gladiators beat Babar Azam-led Zalmi and Sultans and Zalmi also beat Sultans but lose to Islamabad United and Qalandars and MS lose all the remaining three games against Zalmi, QG, and Islamabad, then the three teams will have eight points each.

Quetta trump Karachi for much-needed victory

Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by four wickets in the 22nd fixture of the eighth edition of PSL at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Gladiators won against Kings by four wickets after the latter set a 165-run target.