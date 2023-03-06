 
PSL 2023: Five stats you must know about KK vs QG clash

Quetta Gladiators wicketkeeper looks on as Karachi Kings batter shoots a shot during a match of PSL 2023. — PSL
Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators — which are currently the bottom two teams on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) points table — will lock horns in a crucial game today in Rawalpindi.

Both Quetta Gladiators’ Sarfaraz Ahmed and Karachi Kings’ Imad Wasim will be under immense pressure as each side is desperate for a win.

Both teams lost their previous encounters which forced them into difficult positions ahead of the playoffs.

The Kings, who have managed only two wins out of eight match, will be looking to win the next two games in the tournament.

Whereas, the Gladiators have a slightly better chance of qualification into the next round, since they will play four more matches — including today's contest against the Kings.

If they win all four, they will still have a shot at qualifying for the playoffs.

Here are five stats you need to know about the match between the Kings and the Gladiators.

Head-to-head

Karachi and Quetta have faced each other 15 times in the PSL, with the latter having a 10-5 lead.

Best bowling figures

Pace ace Naseem Shah holds the record for the best bowling figures in a match between Quetta and Karachi as he claimed a five-for during their clash in Karachi on January 22 last year.

Lowest total

The lowest total between the two sides belongs to Karachi, who managed to amass only 113 runs during their clash on March 8, 2018 in Dubai.

Most runs conceded

Aamer Yamin has conceded the most runs in a match between Karachi and Quetta. The pacer gave away 54 runs, while playing for Karachi, in four over during their clash on March 10, 2019.

Largest victory by runs

Sarfaraz's side have secured the largest victory (by runs) during a match between the two franchises. Quetta beat Karachi by 67 runs in the third edition of the PSL.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

