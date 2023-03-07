 
PZ vs LQ: Babar Azam opts to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi at the toss. — Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi opted to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in match 23 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.  

Peshawar Zalmi are going unchanged while Lahore Qalandars have made one change in their playing XI.

Defending champions Lahore have already qualified for the play offs and sit at the top of table with 12 points in seven matches. 

They won six games and lost one, so far. Their only loss came against Karachi Kings.

While Zalmi are sitting on the fourth spot with six points. They have won three matches and lost as many. 

The Babar Azam-led side will be looking for a win today to strengthen their chances of going into the playoffs and make it tough for the Quetta Gladiators to end up in the last four.

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Shawaiz Irfan, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

