 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp's new 'text editor' to make conversations better than ever

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Representative image of WhatsApp logo. — AFP/File
Messaging platform WhatsApp continues bringing new updates and features for the people, making the user experience better day by day. 

According to WaBetaInfo, which is the app-tracking website, WhatsApp is working on a new feature called text editor for the drawing tool. 

The feature, which is still under development and is not yet available for beta testers, will be accessible in a future update of the app. The new update is submitted through TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.5.0.72.

WhatsApp is working on a revamped text editor which will allow users to have access to additional tools while using the drawing tool. 

The app also plans to bring new fonts to the text editor, further enhancing the customisation experience. The new feature is under development for the iOS version of the app. 

— WaBetaInfo
"The new text editor will bring a very different experience to users by offering new fonts and tools to improve the drawing editor," said WaBetaInfo

Through this feature, users will be allowed to switch between different fonts just by tapping the options given above the keypad. Even though it is possible to change the text font, with this feature, users will quickly change the font if they want with this interface. 

"It will be possible to change text alignment to the left, centre, or right, giving you more control over formatting your text within images, videos, and GIFs," it added. 

Moreover, this feature also lets users change the background colour, making it easier for them to differentiate between what's important in the text and what's not. 

The new fonts available will be Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze. 

