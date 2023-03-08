PZ vs QG: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub smash second-highest partnership

Babar Azam (left) and Saim Ayub in action during a match against Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi, on March 8, 2023. — PSL

KARACHI: The duo of Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam and batter Saim Ayub managed to hit the second-highest partnership of the Pakistan Super League during the match against Quetta Gladiators.

The duo managed to score 162 runs — before opener Ayub was sent back to the pavilion. Babar contributed 84 runs and the young batter smashed 74 runs.

Babar, who is also the national side's skipper across all formats, holds the record for scoring the highest partnership with Sharjeel Khan (176) and the third-highest partnership (157) — both while he was representing Karachi Kings.

Babar hit a 115-run knock for his side during their crucial PSL match — as if they win this fixture, it will seal their berth in the tournament's playoffs. His knock consisted of 15 fours and three maximums.



Moreover, he also became the player to jointly score the second-most centuries in the T20 International (T20I) format.

Apart from Babar, David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Michael Klinger have also scored as many centuries as him.

Only cricketing legend Chris Gayle has more T20 centuries than him. The West Indian great smashed 22 T20 hundreds.