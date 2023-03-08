PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023
Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday secured a spectacular victory against Peshawar Zalmi following a high-octane match in the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
With Babar Azam's maiden ton and Jason Roy's record-breaking century, the match was the first in PSL history in which two centuries were scored.
The Gladiators now have six points on the table and are in the fifth spot, while Zalmi are in the fourth spot with eight points.
Team
Match
Won
Lost
Points
Net run rate
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|8
|6
|2
|12
|0.938
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|8
|6
|2
|12
|-0.036
|MULTAN SULTANS
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0.473
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|8
|4
|4
|8
|-0.580
| QUETTA GLADIATORS
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-1.120
|KARACHI KINGS
|9
|2
|7
|4
|0.358
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.