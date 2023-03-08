 
PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash

Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy in action during the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 8, 2023. — PSL
Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday secured a spectacular victory against Peshawar Zalmi following a high-octane match in the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With Babar Azam's maiden ton and Jason Roy's record-breaking century, the match was the first in PSL history in which two centuries were scored.

The Gladiators now have six points on the table and are in the fifth spot, while Zalmi are in the fourth spot with eight points.

Team

Match

Won

Lost

Points

Net run rate

LAHORE QALANDARS 862120.938
ISLAMABAD UNITED86212-0.036
MULTAN SULTANS84480.473
PESHAWAR ZALMI
8448-0.580
  QUETTA GLADIATORS
9366-1.120
KARACHI KINGS 
92740.358

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

