PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash

Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy in action during the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 8, 2023. — PSL

Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday secured a spectacular victory against Peshawar Zalmi following a high-octane match in the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With Babar Azam's maiden ton and Jason Roy's record-breaking century, the match was the first in PSL history in which two centuries were scored.

The Gladiators now have six points on the table and are in the fifth spot, while Zalmi are in the fourth spot with eight points.