Tired of texts from unknown numbers? WhatsApp now has a solution

Meta-owned WhatsApp has once again brought a new feature for its users who are bothered by receiving messages from unknown numbers, WaBetaInfo reported.

Many users receive texts from numbers that are unknown and usually, it gets hard to recognise who is trying to contact you.

But don't worry anymore as the messaging app is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.5.12.

Through this new update, the push name would replace the phone number when a user receives a message from an unknown contact in the group chat.

This update is being rolled out for beta testers and will be accessible to more users in the coming days.

WhatsApp would swap the phone number and push names within the message bubble in group chats. This would make it easy for users to recognise messages from unknown contacts within your group chats.

Everyone a user receives a message from an unknown number in a group chat, the push name appears instead of the number.

"This change definitely makes it easier for the recipient to understand who the unknown contact is without having to save the number as a new contact and it is especially useful in large group chats where it can be difficult to identify unknown group members," said the app-tracking website.

The push name might also appear in different sections of the app such as the group participants list.

This feature has also been released to iOS beta testers as well.