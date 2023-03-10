 
Sci-Tech
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
TDTech desk

Tired of texts from unknown numbers? WhatsApp now has a solution

By
TDTech desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File
The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File 

Meta-owned WhatsApp has once again brought a new feature for its users who are bothered by receiving messages from unknown numbers, WaBetaInfo reported. 

Many users receive texts from numbers that are unknown and usually, it gets hard to recognise who is trying to contact you. 

But don't worry anymore as the messaging app is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.5.12.

Through this new update, the push name would replace the phone number when a user receives a message from an unknown contact in the group chat. 

This update is being rolled out for beta testers and will be accessible to more users in the coming days. 

WhatsApp would swap the phone number and push names within the message bubble in group chats. This would make it easy for users to recognise messages from unknown contacts within your group chats.

— WaBetaInfo
— WaBetaInfo 

Everyone a user receives a message from an unknown number in a group chat, the push name appears instead of the number. 

"This change definitely makes it easier for the recipient to understand who the unknown contact is without having to save the number as a new contact and it is especially useful in large group chats where it can be difficult to identify unknown group members," said the app-tracking website. 

The push name might also appear in different sections of the app such as the group participants list.

This feature has also been released to iOS beta testers as well. 

More From Sci-Tech:

NASA warns of Earth's possible collision with asteroid

NASA warns of Earth's possible collision with asteroid
OpenAI to give users more control over generative AI system

OpenAI to give users more control over generative AI system
Flying around moon: Artemis 2 crew to be revealed in April

Flying around moon: Artemis 2 crew to be revealed in April
US Chamber of Commerce calls for AI regulation

US Chamber of Commerce calls for AI regulation
Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk

Dwarf elephants? Giant rats? Strange island creatures at high risk
Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music

Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music
Are new characters for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out?

Are new characters for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out?
Free VPN will be available in all Google One plans soon

Free VPN will be available in all Google One plans soon
Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp

Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp
Chinese students turn to ChatGPT to get homework help

Chinese students turn to ChatGPT to get homework help
Twitter could be cash flow positive next quarter: Elon Musk

Twitter could be cash flow positive next quarter: Elon Musk
How do astronauts work out in space?

How do astronauts work out in space?