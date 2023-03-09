PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after LQ vs IU clash

Thursday Mar 09, 2023
Lahore Qalandars on Thursday emerged victorious against Islamabad United during the 26th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), securing their place in the qualifier match.
Qalandars now have 14 points on the table and remain in the top spot.
Meanwhile, United — with 12 points — retained their second spot on the table.
Team
Match
Won
Lost
Points
Net run rate
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|9
|7
|2
|14
|1.494
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|9
|6
|3
|12
|-0.713
|MULTAN SULTANS
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0.473
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|8
|4
|4
|8
|-0.580
| QUETTA GLADIATORS
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-1.120
|KARACHI KINGS
|9
|2
|7
|4
|0.358
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.