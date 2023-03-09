PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after LQ vs IU clash

Lahore Qalandars Rashid Khan celebrates during the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 9, 2023. — PSL

Lahore Qalandars on Thursday emerged victorious against Islamabad United during the 26th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), securing their place in the qualifier match.

Qalandars now have 14 points on the table and remain in the top spot.

Meanwhile, United — with 12 points — retained their second spot on the table.

Team Match Won Lost Points Net run rate LAHORE QALANDARS 9 7 2 14 1.494 ISLAMABAD UNITED 9 6 3 12 -0.713 MULTAN SULTANS 8 4 4 8 0.473

PESHAWAR ZALMI

8 4 4 8 -0.580 QUETTA GLADIATORS

9 3 6 6 -1.120 KARACHI KINGS

9 2 7 4 0.358

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

