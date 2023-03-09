 
Thursday Mar 09 2023
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after LQ vs IU clash

SDSports Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Lahore Qalandars Rashid Khan celebrates during the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 9, 2023. — PSL
Lahore Qalandars on Thursday emerged victorious against Islamabad United during the 26th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), securing their place in the qualifier match.

Qalandars now have 14 points on the table and remain in the top spot.

Meanwhile, United — with 12 points — retained their second spot on the table.

Team

Match

Won

Lost

Points

Net run rate

LAHORE QALANDARS 972141.494
ISLAMABAD UNITED96312-0.713
MULTAN SULTANS84480.473
PESHAWAR ZALMI
8448-0.580
  QUETTA GLADIATORS
9366-1.120
KARACHI KINGS 
92740.358

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

