Friday Mar 10 2023
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bat against Multan Sultan

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam (left) and Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan during the toss ahead of the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 17, 2023. — PSL
Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to bat against Multan Sultans during the 27th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.

If Zalmi — who currently have eight points on the league table after eight games — win this match, they will qualify for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Sultans — also with eight points after eight matches — must win this game to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Carlos Brathwaite, IzharulHaq Naveed.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

More to follow...

