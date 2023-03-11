 
world
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Reuters

Indian police arrest three after Muslim man killed for possessing beef

By
Reuters

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

A group of cow vigilantes prepare to set up a roadblock, accompanied by police, near the northern Indian city of Chandigarh in early July. — Reuters/File
 A group of cow vigilantes prepare to set up a roadblock, accompanied by police, near the northern Indian city of Chandigarh in early July. — Reuters/File

Police in India have arrested three men in eastern Bihar state in connection with the death of a Muslim man who was attacked because he was suspected of carrying beef, a police official said on Saturday.

The victim, Naseem Qureshi, 56, died earlier this week after being attacked by a mob on suspicion of carrying beef, the sale and consumption of which is restricted in some parts of the country by local governments.

Cows are sacred in Hinduism, and there have been frequent attacks on those accused of killing them for meat or leather, predominantly people from the minority Muslim population or those on the lower rungs of India's ancient caste system.

Hardline Hindu groups have been demanding a complete ban on cow slaughter across India.

Self-styled Hindu cow vigilante groups have taken to enforcing the law themselves ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government came to power in 2014.

Bihar is currently ruled by a regional party, and Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party sits in the opposition.

In the latest incident in the state, the victim was allegedly surrounded by over twenty people and attacked, according to a police statement in court.

Police intervened but Qureshi died on the way to the hospital, according to the statement.

Ramchandra Tiwari, head of Rasulpur police station in Bihar, where the crime took place, said by phone that three people were arrested.

More From World:

Li Qiang, close aide to President Xi, takes reins as China's premier

Li Qiang, close aide to President Xi, takes reins as China's premier
Silicon Valley Bank crisis deals blow to US banking sector

Silicon Valley Bank crisis deals blow to US banking sector
'End of American domination': Mideast rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia restore ties

'End of American domination': Mideast rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia restore ties
Iran, Saudi Arabia to restore ties in China-brokered deal

Iran, Saudi Arabia to restore ties in China-brokered deal
Rescue alert launched for boat loaded with 500 migrants near Sicily

Rescue alert launched for boat loaded with 500 migrants near Sicily
Australia, India vow cordiality in economic, defence areas

Australia, India vow cordiality in economic, defence areas
Joe Biden, top EU official meet to resolve trade dispute

Joe Biden, top EU official meet to resolve trade dispute
Shooting at Jehovah's Witness church Germany leaves several dead

Shooting at Jehovah's Witness church Germany leaves several dead
Who is Xi Jinping?

Who is Xi Jinping?
Xi Jinping elected as president of China for third time

Xi Jinping elected as president of China for third time
Italian officer given 30-year jail term for selling secrets to Russia

Italian officer given 30-year jail term for selling secrets to Russia
California readies for yet another big storm

California readies for yet another big storm