 
sports
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators win toss, opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Quetta Gladiators Captain Mohammad Nawaz (left) and Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the 28th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 11, 2023. — PSL
Quetta Gladiators Captain Mohammad Nawaz (left) and Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the 28th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 11, 2023. — PSL

Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 28th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.

Gladiators, who are currently in the fifth spot on the league table with six points after nine games, need to win this match by a big margin to book a spot in the playoffs. 

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators win toss, opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

Meanwhile, the Sultans have already secured a spot in the playoffs and currently stand at the third spot on the points table with 10 points after nine games.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal (wk), Mohammad Nawaz (c), Qais Ahmad, Umaid Asif, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan

More to follow...

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Sarfaraz Ahmed to to miss crucial clash against Multan Sultans

PSL 2023: Sarfaraz Ahmed to to miss crucial clash against Multan Sultans
PSL 2023: Can Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?

PSL 2023: Can Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?
PSL 8: Multan Sultans' Khushdil Shah fined for violating code of conduct

PSL 8: Multan Sultans' Khushdil Shah fined for violating code of conduct
Sabalenka continues winning streak in Indian Wells, powers into third round

Sabalenka continues winning streak in Indian Wells, powers into third round
Emiliano Martinez's World Cup gloves raise $45,000 for children's cancer hospital

Emiliano Martinez's World Cup gloves raise $45,000 for children's cancer hospital
Sania Mirza gives powerful reminder to chase your dreams!

Sania Mirza gives powerful reminder to chase your dreams!
PSL 2023: Rilee Rossouw breaks his own record

PSL 2023: Rilee Rossouw breaks his own record
PSL 2023: Babar Azam sits out with fever during fielding

PSL 2023: Babar Azam sits out with fever during fielding
PSL 2023: Babar Azam's latest milestone

PSL 2023: Babar Azam's latest milestone
PSL 2023: PCB confirms changes in decisive phase of tournament

PSL 2023: PCB confirms changes in decisive phase of tournament
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans trump Peshawar Zalmi to confirm playoff berth

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans trump Peshawar Zalmi to confirm playoff berth
Tammy Beaumont believes Women's League will help Pakistan unleash new talent

Tammy Beaumont believes Women's League will help Pakistan unleash new talent