PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators win toss, opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

Quetta Gladiators Captain Mohammad Nawaz (left) and Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the 28th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 11, 2023. — PSL

Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 28th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.



Gladiators, who are currently in the fifth spot on the league table with six points after nine games, need to win this match by a big margin to book a spot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Sultans have already secured a spot in the playoffs and currently stand at the third spot on the points table with 10 points after nine games.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal (wk), Mohammad Nawaz (c), Qais Ahmad, Umaid Asif, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan

More to follow...