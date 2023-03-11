PSL 2023: Multan Sultan set highest target in PSL history

Multan Sultans' Usman Khan (right) and Rilee Rossouw in action during a Pakistan Super League match against Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi, on March 11, 2023. — PSL

During the 28th fixture of the eighth edition Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans outdid themselves by setting the highest target in PSL history, as they thrashed Quetta Gladiators' bowlers.

Mohammad Rizwan's side smashed 262 runs at the loss of merely three wickets — Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, and Rilee Rossouw — at a strike rate of 13.1 in 20 overs during the match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The record for the highest target was previously held by Islamabad United as they had smashed 247 runs at a loss of two wickets at a strike rate of 12.35 in 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators in Abu Dhabi in 2021.



The Sultans also hold the records for the third- and fourth-highest targets. They smashed 245 in the previous season and 244 this season in their game against Peshawar Zalmi in the match yesterday (Friday).

Sultans on roll

In another record during the same match, Khan scored the fastest ton in the history of the league by smashing a century in merely 36 balls.

The Sultans' batter managed to make 120 runs on 43 balls with 12 fours and nine sixes, with a strike rate of 279.1, before being bowled out by Gladiators captain Mohammad Nawaz.

Unwanted record

Moreover, Quetta Gladiators also set a record during the first leg of the match — albeit an unwanted one. Their Qais Ahmad conceded a total of 77 runs in four runs at an economy of 19.25 runs.

Ahmed redeemed himself by taking two wickets as well.