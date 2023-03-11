 
sports
PSL 2023: Usman Khan smashes fastest PSL century

Multan Sultans Usman Khan celebrates during the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 11, 2023. — Twitter/@MultanSultans
Multan Sultans Usman Khan has scored the fastest ton in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by smashing a century in merely 36 balls during the 28th match of the ongoing season of the tournament.

The Sultans batter managed to make 120 runs on 43 balls with 12 fours and nine sixes, with a strike rate of 279.1, before being bowled out by Gladiators captain Mohammad Nawaz.

The top-order batter’s performance was so sensational that even the opponents had to acknowledge his prowess. 

Taking to their Twitter handle, Quetta Gladiators tweeted: “Appreciation tweet for Usman Khan”

Usman’s ton is also the second-fastest century by a Pakistan cricketer in T20 cricket.

In 2020, Khushdil Shah scored 100 runs in just 35 balls, which included eight fours and nine sixes, in a domestic T20 match.

Twitter is all praises for Usman, and people across the country are lauding the player.

Previous record

Just yesterday, in the game against Peshawar Zalmi, Sultans Rilee Rossouw broke his own record off the fastest PSL century by hitting a ton in 41 balls.

In 2020, Rossouw had scored a century in 43 balls, hitting his first 50 in 17 balls and his second 50 in 24 balls.


