Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Shakira thinks ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ had Depeche Mode impression
Shakira’s viral hit ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ had a Depeche Mode impression in it that reminded her of the band.

During an interview with The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap explained that he initially pitched two potential beats for their collab when he went into the studio with Shakira.

The Columbian singer then went on to explain how she was instantly attracted to one of the instrumentals. "It reminded me of Depeche Mode," she said.

"If you listen to [‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’], it’s got a little bit of that cool, dark undertone. I love Depeche Mode. They’re my favourite," she continued.

"I usually have this physical, visceral reaction to music. If you see me two-stepping, things aren’t right" the Hips Don't Lie singer further added.

“I know when a song works because I suddenly start moving. It usually results in my hips moving.

While speaking on the massive success of her song she expressed her gratitude.

“I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up from this dream. It’s unbelievable,” she said.

She went on further, "people really connect to music when it’s real, it’s genuine and it comes from a real place. The song has become an anthem for so many women. I’ve had a very rough year after my separation and writing this song has been so important to me. It’s been a way to channel my emotions."

