Matric, inter students can now avail two chances to improve marks

File photo of students attempting annual exams — PPI

PESHAWAR: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has decided to give two chances to the students for improving their marks at the matriculation and intermediate levels.

Speaking to Geo News, the Peshawar board’s deputy controller said the students would be allowed to sit in the special exam twice for the improvement in their division or marks.

Earlier, the students were given just one chance to improve their marks, he said, adding that the decision was made at the request of the students.

Giving details, the official said that matriculation and intermediate students can apply for appearing in the special examination for improvement in their marks till March 24 and April 1 respectively.

A candidate shall be eligible to retain the previous marks in case the student fails to obtain better marks in the special exam, the deputy controller said, adding that if a candidate succeeds in improving marks, a result card showing the improved marks would be issued to the pupil.

The next matric and intermediate annual examinations would start on April 28 and May 30, respectively, the official said. They maintained that over 86,000 and 125,000 candidates would appear in the matriculation and intermediate examinations respectively.