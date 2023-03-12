 
world
Sunday Mar 12 2023
Japanese tourist harassed during Holi leaves India

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

The picture shows Japanese tourist being harassed by a group of boys in Delhi, India. — Twitter screengrab/@NikhilCh_
A Japanese tourist left India after she was harassed and manhandled by a group of boys during the celebrations of the religious festival Holi, NDTV reported. 

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the police said that they took three people into custody in connection with the event in New Delhi. 

The police said that the tourist left for Bangladesh without filing a complaint against the boys. 

The young tourist was staying in Paharganj in central Delhi where the three suspects including a juvenile also resided. 

"The woman has tweeted that she has reached Bangladesh and is mentally and physically fit," police said in a statement.

The video sparked outrage on social media soon after it went viral with netizens seeking tough action against the culprits. 

The video shows the boys grabbing and smearing colours on the tourist during the Holi celebrations. 

One of the boys could also be seen smashing an egg on her head and as she tries to save herself. The girl also slaps one of the guys who comes to talk to her and then she walks away. 

The woman was seen as drenched and unrecognisable in the end. 

The police identified the suspects through local intelligence and a probe into the matter is initiated, said the officials. They added that they are also in touch with the Japan embassy. 

