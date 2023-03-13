Twitter slams Jimmy Kimmel for asking Malala Yousafzai about spit-gate drama

 
Presenter Jimmy Kimmel (L) with education activist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai (R). — Twitter screengrab/ABC News
Education activist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai was among celebrities and other important figures spotted at this year's Oscars along with her husband, The Independent reported. 

The 25-year-old attended the Oscars as an executive producer of her short film called Stranger at the Gate — which was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

During the awards, Malala had an uncomfortable encounter with comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who took the stage at the 95th Academy Awards to host the show. 

Kimmel, who pretended to ask questions from members of the public, questioned the education activist about Harry Styles and Chris Pine's spit-gate drama that emerged last year. 

“As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history,” Kimmel asked, “I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

“I only talk about peace," Malala responded. 

Twitter users lauded the Nobel laureate for her "classy" response over the "unfunny and cringe" joke, while others were unimpressed by asking this question from her. 


