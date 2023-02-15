Malala Yousafzai pens cute note for husband on Valentine's Day

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai — Courtesy Murtaza Ali Shah

Pakistan-born girls education activist Malala Yousafzai has left the lovebirds vying for relationship goals as she posted a very adorable message for her better half.

In a special message on the festival of lovers, the world's youngest Nobel laureate penned a heartfelt note for her husband, leaving the internet in a state of awe as the world observed Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

Her husband Asser Malik is a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official.

Malala Yousafzai captioned the post: "Happy Valentine’s Day to the best possible life partner Asser Malik. You always make me laugh after a long day, you always have my back and you are always thinking of ways to make me smile. I’m the luckiest woman to have you by my side."

Taking to her Instagram handle, the girls rights campaigner treated her 2.3 million followers to a cute click of herself standing close to him.



Decked up in an all-white dress, the advocate for girls’ education and women’s rights dropped the post to celebrate the lovers' festival and shower her love and appreciation on her husband, saying that she was the luckiest person to have him by her side.

The picture had garnered 36.5 likes and 136 comments till the filing of this report. Her followers expressed love and good wishes for the pair.

Malala tied the nuptial knot with Asser Malik in November last year.

Who is Asser Malik?

Malik is an officer at the Pakistan Cricket Board's high-performance centre. He joined the organisation in May 2020 and now he serves as the PCB Operations general manager.

Malik has previously worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and he also ran a player management agency.

He received his bachelor's degree in economics and political science in 2012 from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).