Tuesday Mar 14 2023
Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama

South Korean actor from The King: Eternal Monarch Woo Do Hwan speaks about his new show Joseon Attorney from MBC. He shared his thoughts on his character and why he chose the drama.

The show focuses on a lawyer in the Joseon Dynasty who seeks to get revenge on the people who are responsible for his parents’ death. He explained that he chose to go for the show because of how interesting it was: “The script was so interesting that I didn’t think too much about it. The most charming aspect is that there is no boring character.”

When talking about his character Kang Han Soo, he revealed: “He is light but has depth, and he is a genius who is like a fool. He has a mysterious charm that is difficult to understand. There were a lot of lines. Since it is a sageuk (historical drama) about law, there are a lot of unfamiliar expressions, so I’m working hard so that the viewers can understand it well.”

