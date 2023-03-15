LQ vs MS: PCB says playoff match to be played as per schedule

View of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AFP/File

Amid a tense situation in Lahore's Zaman Park over Imran Khan's arrest, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the playoff match scheduled for today will go as per plan.

"The PSL8 Qualifier in Lahore today will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium as scheduled," tweeted the cricket's governing body in Pakistan.

The situation in Lahore is tense as a stand-off is ongoing between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police over the arrest of Imran Khan. The police have been trying to arrest the PTI chief since yesterday as per court orders.

The Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are scheduled to play the playoff match today at 7pm.

Both teams had to cancel their practice session on Tuesday due to the unrest in the city.

The exhilarating league-stage matches of the PSL concluded in style as Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United moved to the playoffs phase of the tournament.

The defending champions Lahore Qalandars and runners-up of PSL 2022 Multan Sultans will face each other in the qualifier match.

The defending champions are confident they will keep their winning momentum against the Sultans, while the Rizwan-led side will be looking to jump back to its feet and power up to the final as they did last year.

While the winning side will qualify for the final, the losing side will play the second eliminator against the winning side of the first eliminator.