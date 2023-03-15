Gold bar depicting Khana-e-Kaaba released

A woman holds the gold bar depicting the Kaaba. — UK Royal Mint

Britain's oldest company and official maker of coins, The Royal Mint, has released a gold bar for the country's Muslim community that depicts the Kaaba — the holiest site in Islam — ahead of Ramadan.

The 20-gram bar was created in consultation with the Muslim Council of Wales, reported Arab News.

The price of the Kaaba 20g gold bar (999.9 Fine Gold) starts from £1,112.58, according to Zawya.

Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals at the Royal Mint, said: "Drawing on more than 1,100 years of minting expertise, we have applied our expert craftsmanship to create a beautiful representation of the Kaaba, the holiest place on earth for many Muslims."

The gold bar depicting the Kaaba. — UK Royal Mint

“This Kaaba gold bar, contained within beautiful Islamic-themed protective packaging, makes a special gift, allowing our customers to give the precious gift of gold during Eid Al Fitr, or as a secure investment with its 999.9g of fine gold containment.”

As part of the launch, according to The National, the Royal Mint donated three of the bars to be auctioned at charity events raising money for victims of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month. More than 50,000 people died as a result of the natural disaster.

“Ramadan is a time of giving, so we’re proud to have supported Islamic Relief, a leading Muslim charity, through the donation of Kaaba gold bars at three UK events, raising upwards of £9,000,” Mr Dickey said.