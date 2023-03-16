PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl against Peshawar Zalmi

Representational image of today's clash. — Twitter/@IsbUnited

Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to bowl against Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore today.



Both sides are determined to win this match as the winner will qualify for the second Eliminator, while the losing side will be out of the tournament.

This is the third clash between the two sides in this tournament. In the first of the two clashes, United trumped Zalmi, while Peshawar was victorious in the second clash.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

More to follow...