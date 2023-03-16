 
sports
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl against Peshawar Zalmi

By
SDSports Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Representational image of todays clash. — Twitter/@IsbUnited
Representational image of today's clash. — Twitter/@IsbUnited

Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to bowl against Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore today.

Both sides are determined to win this match as the winner will qualify for the second Eliminator, while the losing side will be out of the tournament.

PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl against Peshawar Zalmi

This is the third clash between the two sides in this tournament. In the first of the two clashes, United trumped Zalmi, while Peshawar was victorious in the second clash.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

More to follow...

More From Sports:

PCB announces new date for PSL final

PCB announces new date for PSL final
Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel of Umpires
PSL 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of IU vs PZ clash today

PSL 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of IU vs PZ clash today
Captain America Mike Trout powers USA into World Baseball quarters

Captain America Mike Trout powers USA into World Baseball quarters
Real Madrid full of confidence in Champions League, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid full of confidence in Champions League, says Ancelotti
Why Rizwan covered his jersey with adhesive tape?

Why Rizwan covered his jersey with adhesive tape?
Real Madrid stun Liverpool, secure Champions League quarter-final spot

Real Madrid stun Liverpool, secure Champions League quarter-final spot
Sabalenka storms into Indian Wells semi-finals

Sabalenka storms into Indian Wells semi-finals
Jota adds firepower to Liverpool's attack vs Real Madrid

Jota adds firepower to Liverpool's attack vs Real Madrid
PSL 2023: Mohammad Rizwan sets another record

PSL 2023: Mohammad Rizwan sets another record
Batter vs bowler rivalry keeps fans engaged: Mohammad Amir

Batter vs bowler rivalry keeps fans engaged: Mohammad Amir
How many teams will feature in FIFA World Cup 2026?

How many teams will feature in FIFA World Cup 2026?