 
sports
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

'Babar Azam is our king': Shadab Khan on captaincy role

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Shadab Khan (left) and Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup. — AFP/File
Shadab Khan (left) and Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup. — AFP/File

Shadab Khan on Thursday dispelled the impression that he was vying for the national team’s captain spot and clarified that Babar Azam was still the captain and is just resting.

“Our captain is Babar Azam and he is resting. Babar Azam is king and I am his minister,” Shadab said in response to a question during a post-match press conference after his Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Islamabad United was eliminated by Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had named Shadab Khan as captain for the three-match T20 series giving rest to senior players including skipper Babar Azam. 

Babar Azam is our king: Shadab Khan on captaincy role

The PCB's move has given rise to speculations that the star batter may lose captaincy in one format and the board is testing players for the leadership role. 

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi was tipped to lead the side,  however, after his cryptic tweet, the board appointed Shadab Khan as skipper for the Afghanistan series to be played in Sharjah. 

When asked about the challenges in the UAE tour, Shadab said that the Afghan side was a good T20 team and is expecting a good series against them.

“We will have to play smart cricket with no fear,” said Shadab.

Shadab will be leading a relatively young side as many PSL performers have also been included in the squad.

Apart from the series the PCB has also appointed Mohammad Yousuf as the interim head and batting coach for the short Sharjah tour to “ensure continuity”.

Yousuf has been with the national side since last year as a batting coach and has also been working at the National High-Performance Centre.

More From Sports:

Peshawar Zalmi become first team to complete 50 wins in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi become first team to complete 50 wins in PSL
Swiatek powers into blockbuster Indian Wells semi-final against Rybakina

Swiatek powers into blockbuster Indian Wells semi-final against Rybakina
Elena Rybakina reigns supreme, advances to Indian Wells semis

Elena Rybakina reigns supreme, advances to Indian Wells semis
PSL 2023: What new language is Erin Holland learning?

PSL 2023: What new language is Erin Holland learning?
PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi played Qualifier with fever

PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi played Qualifier with fever
PSL 2023: Babar Azam races to 9,000 T20 runs in record breaking time

PSL 2023: Babar Azam races to 9,000 T20 runs in record breaking time
PCB announces new date for PSL final

PCB announces new date for PSL final
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi send Islamabad United out of PSL

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi send Islamabad United out of PSL
Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

Aleem Dar steps down from ICC Elite Panel of Umpires
PSL 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of IU vs PZ clash today

PSL 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of IU vs PZ clash today
Captain America Mike Trout powers USA into World Baseball quarters

Captain America Mike Trout powers USA into World Baseball quarters
Real Madrid full of confidence in Champions League, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid full of confidence in Champions League, says Ancelotti