Indian company announces holiday for workers on World Sleep Day

Employees of a company woke up to a surprise when they received an email announcing March 17 (today) an official holiday for them to celebrate World Sleep Day, Times Now reported.

Bengaluru-based Wakefit Solutions declared the holiday for its staff in view of promoting wellness and health among its employees.

The company, which has become quite popular on the internet for its home products, took to LinkedIn to share a glimpse of its initiative.



In its caption, the firm wrote: "In celebration of World Sleep Day, all Wakefit employees have been granted a day of rest on March 17th, 2023, and with a long weekend to follow, it's the perfect chance to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation."

The subject of the email said: "Surprise Holiday: Announcing the Gift of Sleep."

“The 6th edition of our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard reveals a 21% increase in people feeling sleepy during work hours since 2022 and an 11% spike in people waking up tired. Considering sleep deprivation's prevalence, what better way to celebrate Sleep Day than through the Gift of Sleep?” said the company in the email.



The email further reads, “As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day a festival, especially when it falls on a Friday! You can avail of this leave like any other through the HR portal.”



An employee, taking to Twitter, thanked the company and said: "How thoughtful! @wakefit.co to offer us the #GiftOfSleep on World Sleep Day!

World Sleep Day is observed on March 17 every year to celebrate the importance of healthy sleep and to advance knowledge about sleep, circadian rhythms, sleep health, and sleep disorders worldwide, especially in those parts of the world where this knowledge has not advanced sufficiently.