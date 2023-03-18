Police granted permission to search Zaman Park

Supporters of former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gesture along a road blocked near Khan's residence to prevent officers from arresting him, in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: An agreement has been reached between the Punjab government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allowing police to conduct a search in Zaman Park in connection with clashes that took place in the area on March 14 and 15.

The details were submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday during the hearing of a petition filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry who had sought the court's intervention to stop the police action carried out to execute arrest warrants issued against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The agreement pertains to the security of the former premier, holding rallies and other legal issues under which, the former ruling party will cooperate in implementing the search and arrest warrants with the provincial administration.

From the PTI, Shibli Faraz and Ali Muhammad Khan have been appointed as persons while SSP Imran Kishwar will represent the police for communication.

The party will also cooperate with the police for an investigation in cases registered over clashes that occurred on March 14 and 15.



It has also been decided that the PTI will hold a public gathering on Monday instead of Sunday while it would contact the administration for permission. The PTI will also inform the administration five days before holding the rally.

The government will implement the guidelines formulated for the security of the PTI chairman and the party would submit a request for security to the authorities concerned.



