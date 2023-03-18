 
sports
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023 final: Fakhar Zaman achieves milestone

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Fakhar Zaman during a match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — PCB/File
Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman has achieved an important milestone in the tournament final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During the match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, Fakhar completed 100 sixes in the eight seasons of Pakistan's premier league. 

He is the first player to score as many sixes to date.

After hitting a maximum in the 10th over of the match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Zaman became the first player to smack 100 sixes in the history of the PSL.

Most sixes in PSL

100 – Fakhar Zaman

89 – Kamran Akmal

88 – Asif Ali

81 – Shane Watson

77 – Shoaib Malik

Lahore is aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back PSL titles, whereas Multan will be looking to clinch their second title.

The home side is led by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi; meanwhile, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is in charge of Multan.

Multan defeated Lahore in the Qualifier to book their spot in the final. Whereas, Lahore overpowered Peshawar Zalmi to qualify for the championship match.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

