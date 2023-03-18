 
sports
PSL 2023 final: Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bat against Multan Sultans

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the final battle of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 

Both formidable sides have geared up for the final showdown in a bid to lift the coveted Supernova Trophy. 

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk) and Shane Dadswell.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Johnson Charles, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Mohammad Ilyas, IzharulHaq Naveed, Sheldon Cottrell and Carlos Brathwaite. 

More to follow...

