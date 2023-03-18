Elon Musk makes bold statement about Donald Trump

Elon Musk (left) and Donald Trump. — Reuters/File

Twitter CEO Elon Musk believes that if former US president Donald Trump is charged in a case related to allegedly paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 election, he could become the head of state once again.

The former US president, amid fears of getting arrested, called on his supporters to protest on Tuesday.

With signs mounting that prosecutors are moving closer to indicting Trump, the 76-year-old billionaire took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning, saying: "Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"

Trump chose to use his own social media platform to make the announcement, despite being reinstated on Facebook and YouTube on Friday, more than two years after he was banned over the US Capitol riot.

In response to the reports of Trump's indictment, Musk made a big prediction about the former US president and said: "If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory."

The investigation, led by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat, centres on $130,000 paid weeks before the 2016 polls to stop Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from going public about an affair she says she had with Trump years earlier.

If Trump were indicted, the 76-year-old would become the first former president to be charged with a crime. That would also send political shock waves as Trump tries to secure the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.