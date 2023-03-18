 
sports
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023 final: 'Another Afridi with such power hitting'

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi hits a shot while Multan Sultans Captain Muhammad Rizwan looks on. — Twitter/@ZaynMahmood5
Shaheen Shah Afridi hits a shot while Multan Sultans Captain Muhammad Rizwan looks on. — Twitter/@ZaynMahmood5

Pakistan is a country where cricket forms the very lifeblood of millions of people. Regardless of the political, economic, and social crises that plague the country and the countless divisive factors that alienate people, there is one thing that brings people together — the love for cricket.

The day has been a turbulent one on the political front; however, it seems that when all is done and over the love that Pakistanis have for cricket triumphs.

PSL 2023 final: Another Afridi with such power hitting

That seems to be the case for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as well, who took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm for the sport on the day which is also the tournament final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The premier wrote: "Another Afridi with such power hitting … "

During the match, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 201 runs for their formidable adversaries Multan Sultans, at a loss of six wickets in 20 overs. 

After a brisk start, where the Qalandars scored 34 runs in the first three overs, opener Tahir Baig was dismissed by Ihsanullah with a sharp short ball. The right-hander scored 30 runs in 18 balls.

Later, Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique added 57 runs in 38 balls for the second wicket.

After Khushdil Shah cleaned up Sikandar Raza with a ball, Qalandars seemed to be struggling. That is till the Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi stepped out on the field.

The skipper took the attack to Sultans bowlers with some sensational shot-making. He remained unbeaten on 44 runs in 15 balls, which included two fours and five maximums.


More From Sports:

PSL 2023 final: Fakhar Zaman achieves milestone

PSL 2023 final: Fakhar Zaman achieves milestone
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars hand target of 201 runs to Multan Sultans

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars hand target of 201 runs to Multan Sultans
PSL 2023: Top 11 players in PSL so far

PSL 2023: Top 11 players in PSL so far

PM Shehbaz lauds services of umpire Aleem Dar

PM Shehbaz lauds services of umpire Aleem Dar
PSL 2023: Five stats about final between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans

PSL 2023: Five stats about final between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans
Women sumo wrestlers in Brazil 'breaking prejudice'

Women sumo wrestlers in Brazil 'breaking prejudice'
Ghana gives state funeral to soccer star Atsu killed in Turkey quake

Ghana gives state funeral to soccer star Atsu killed in Turkey quake
PSL 2023: Babar Azam becomes top-run scorer

PSL 2023: Babar Azam becomes top-run scorer

PSL 2023: Babar Azam gives Twitter all the feels

PSL 2023: Babar Azam gives Twitter all the feels
Lahore Qalandars ascend to final after triumphing over Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars ascend to final after triumphing over Peshawar Zalmi

Pakistan hockey player Shahida Raza buried in Quetta

Pakistan hockey player Shahida Raza buried in Quetta

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars to clash with Peshawar Zalmi in second Eliminator

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars to clash with Peshawar Zalmi in second Eliminator