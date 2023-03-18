PSL 2023: Twitter goes crazy over Abdullah Shafique

During the tournament final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Abdullah Shafique supported skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and helped Qalandars dominate at the end of the first innings.

During his calm and composed knock, the right-handed batter partnered sensibly with Shaheen to help Lahore post a mammoth target of 201 runs.

Abdullah scored 65 in 40 balls laced with eight boundaries and two maximums.

Here's how fans appreciated Abdullah for his sensible knock.

Lahore's captain Shaheen played an exceptional knock to help his team keep title-defense hopes alive. Shaheen scored 44 off 15 balls and also partnered with Abdullah Shafique for a match-turning partnership. They scored quick 66 runs in 27 balls to help Lahore set Multan a daunting target of 201 runs.

After a brisk start, where Lahore scored 34 runs in the first three overs, opener Tahir Baig was dismissed by Ihsanullah with a sharp short ball. The right-hander scored 30 runs in 18 balls.

The wicket, coupled with some good bowling, helped Multan stem the flow of runs as Lahore reached 82-1 at the halfway mark.

Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique added 57 runs in 38 balls for the second wicket but, just when they decided to increase the rate of scoring, Multan dismantled the batting side's plans with four quick wickets.