Monday Mar 20 2023
Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track

Monday Mar 20, 2023

The recurrence of black and red was apparent in the visual film
K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo unveils the title of her new solo debut track from her single album Me. The song will be called Flower.

The shot accompanying the track’s title keeps on with the vivid shade of red present in all of the other album teasers so far. The recurrence of black and red was apparent in the visual film that was released on March 16th as well.

The singer also revealed a spoiler for the long awaited album during the group's Born Pink tour where she turned her back to the crowd and then did a shushing motion over her shoulder. According to their agency, YG Entertainment, the music video for Jisoo’s solo is their most high budget production to date.

The single album will be dropping on March 31st. 

