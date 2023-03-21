 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

'Great Expectations' writer adds 'saucy lines' after Olivia Colman casting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Great Expectations writer adds saucy lines after Olivia Colman casting
'Great Expectations' writer adds 'saucy lines' after Olivia Colman casting

Fans already have huge expectations from the BBC's new adaptation of Charles Dickens's Great Expectations starring Olivia Colman.

Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight was also inspired by this casting, as it motivated him to go back to the scripting stage and add in "saucy lines".

Knight explained: "[Miss Havisham] was written as quite a big role anyway – obviously you’ve got to write it to get the actor – and she’s got to read pretty much beginning, middle and end. But when I knew it was Olivia obviously then you go back and start to enjoy yourself because you can start adding [a] bit more of what Olivia brings.

"She’s just so powerful on the screen. There’s a couple of things we changed once we knew she would be in the role – a couple of what you’d call saucy lines where you know she’s going to pull it off in a way that it’s going to be just right. And she does."

The new six-part adaptation of Great Expectations also stars Fionn Whitehead, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas and Johnny Harris amongst others, and is executive produced by Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott.

The series is about an orphan boy who is taken on by a wealthy old woman whose life gets wrecked by a failed relationship.

More From Entertainment:

'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran

'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran
Netflix‘s ‘The Glory’ star Lee Do Hyun reveals the show’s scariest scene

Netflix‘s ‘The Glory’ star Lee Do Hyun reveals the show’s scariest scene
John Boyega on 'Star Wars': 'Finally comfortable'

John Boyega on 'Star Wars': 'Finally comfortable'

Sam Raimi originally no fan of 'Evil Dead' title

Sam Raimi originally no fan of 'Evil Dead' title

Ben Affleck did not consult Nike for new film 'Air'

Ben Affleck did not consult Nike for new film 'Air'
Keanu Reeves starring ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ achieves Rotten Tomatoes milestone

Keanu Reeves starring ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ achieves Rotten Tomatoes milestone

Harry, Meghan's presence at Charles' coronation can be taken as 'PR Stunt'

Harry, Meghan's presence at Charles' coronation can be taken as 'PR Stunt'
K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam reveals his relationship with former boss JYP

K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam reveals his relationship with former boss JYP
Paris Hilton commends Britney Spears and addresses her ADHD diagnosis

Paris Hilton commends Britney Spears and addresses her ADHD diagnosis
Gerard Pique says he 'won’t spend money to clean his image' after Shakira diss tracks

Gerard Pique says he 'won’t spend money to clean his image' after Shakira diss tracks

K-pop group IVE surpass 200 million views for the first time

K-pop group IVE surpass 200 million views for the first time
Sam Neill shares major health update after stage-three blood cancer diagnosis

Sam Neill shares major health update after stage-three blood cancer diagnosis