Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Paris Hilton commends Britney Spears and addresses her ADHD diagnosis

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Paris Hilton gets candid about her ADHD diagnosis and commends her longtime friend Britney Spears on ITV’s Lorraine.

On Tuesday, Paris appeared on the show to promote her new 336-page book, Paris: The Memoir.

However, she also gushed over her close pal Britney during the interview.

“'I'm so happy for her, she deserves all of the happiness in the world,” said the reality star.

Paris continued, “She's one of the kindest people I've ever known.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paris also addressed her ADHD diagnosis which she mentioned in her new book.

“Knowing all I know now and after studying ADHD for so long, I just see so many reasons why I was the way I was,” stated the actress.

Paris discussed several topics related to her life in her memoir, which included how she suffered abuse as a child, “getting an abortion in her 20s, being raped at the age of 15 and the impact her sex tape scandal had on her career and family”.

