 
world
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia, UAE to observe first Roza on Thursday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

A man reciting Quran as others gather to have their iftar meal on the first day of Ramadan at Prince Turki bin Abdullah mosque in Riyadh on June 29, 2014. — Reuters
A man reciting Quran as others gather to have their iftar meal on the first day of Ramadan at Prince Turki bin Abdullah mosque in Riyadh on June 29, 2014. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia will start the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday (March 23) along with most other Gulf states, regional media said on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to look for the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening which corresponds to Shaban 29, 1444.

The UAE's moon-sighting committee, meeting in Abu Dhabi after the maghrib prayer, also searched the skies for signs of the moon.

It should be noted that this is the first Ramadan in three years without any COVID-19 restrictions across UAE after an indoor mask mandate was dropped in September.

The National News mentioned that this year, most middle-eastern countries will be fasting for almost 14 hours a day.

The publication, citing Saudi officials, mentioned that it is expected that as many as three million pilgrims will visit the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah during Ramadan.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) in Peshawar for the Ramadan moon-sighting under committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan ul Mubarak 1444 AH with its chairman will meet in the building of Auqaf Department, Peshawar on March 22 corresponding to Shaban 29 (Wednesday evening).

More From World:

London police force racist, misogynist, and homophobic: review

London police force racist, misogynist, and homophobic: review
Afghanistan's school year starts with calls for all girls to be allowed back

Afghanistan's school year starts with calls for all girls to be allowed back
Asian art fair aims to bounce back after COVID years

Asian art fair aims to bounce back after COVID years
Can Trump become US president again despite conviction?

Can Trump become US president again despite conviction?
German minister on first official visit to Taiwan in 26 years

German minister on first official visit to Taiwan in 26 years
Ukraine conflict to dominate Putin, Xi talks

Ukraine conflict to dominate Putin, Xi talks
Emmanuel Macron to speak as pensions overhaul sparked mass protests

Emmanuel Macron to speak as pensions overhaul sparked mass protests
US report identifies 'significant human rights' abuses in India

US report identifies 'significant human rights' abuses in India
Letter bombs target media outlets in Ecuador

Letter bombs target media outlets in Ecuador
Some Americans return to cash to curb spending following TikTok trend

Some Americans return to cash to curb spending following TikTok trend

Idaho allows execution by firing squad if lethal injection is unavailable

Idaho allows execution by firing squad if lethal injection is unavailable
In first veto, Biden refuses to sign Repblican investment bill

In first veto, Biden refuses to sign Repblican investment bill