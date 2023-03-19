 
Sunday Mar 19 2023
Ramadan 2023: Weather during first 10 days of fasting month

A man arranges plates of food for iftar during the fasting month of Ramadan, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, April 14, 2021. — Reuters
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has shared some good news for Karachiites during this year's Ramadan, a month when Muslims across the globe engage in worship and observe fast.

In conversation with Geo News, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the intensity of heat is expected to reduce during the first 10 days of the holy month.

Pakistan will likely observe the first day of Ramadan on March 23, Sarfaraz had said earlier this week, as the nation readies itself for the holy month's festivities and prayers.

The weatherman had said that the chances of the holy month of Ramadan falling on March 23 were high, therefore, the first fast was likely to be observed on Thursday.

However, he said that the sky should remain clear so that the moon can be easily sighted.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has also announced that the meeting for the Ramadan moonsighting was scheduled for March 22.

The meeting, to be held at the Provincial Auqaf Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar city after the Asr prayer, will be headed by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad.

Meanwhile, the weatherman also told Geo News that some areas of Karachi will keep receiving rain till March 20, while also noting that compared with the last two or three years, the country has seen more rain. 

But he also added that this year, Pakistan might see fewer downpours compared to 2022.

